Katy Perry seeks USD 2.6 million rental income in legal clash with veteran Carl Westcott over Montecito mansion

Katy Perry is upset because an older man named Carl Westcott accidentally sold her a Montecito mansion in California. He says he did it while he was taking strong medicine. Katy and her partner, Orlando Bloom, were very excited about this mansion. They wanted to live there with their baby, Daisy Dove Bloom. But they couldn't move in for three years.

Katy Perry seeks $2.6 million

Because of this legal battle being dragged on for so long, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom think they lost out on $2.6 million they could have earned if they had rented the house to someone else. During this time, Carl Westcott and his lawyers have been trying hard to cancel a $15 million deal for the house in Montecito. He signed the deal just six days after having surgery on his back in July 2020. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom not only want to take ownership of Carl Westcott's big house, but they also want him to pay them millions of dollars, as shown in papers from the court that Daily Mail got.

A person who represents the Westcott family told DailyMail, "The bullying behavior of Katy Perry reminds us that even the brightest stars can cast shadows. In the spotlight, she sings of love and compassion, but you don't need to look too hard to see that Katy Perry has a pattern of behavior in which she seemingly targets the weak and vulnerable for her own gain."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dragged to court

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were dragged to court with Carl Westcott in 2020. He says he sold his $15 million house in Santa Barbara to them when he wasn't thinking clearly. Carl Westcott had surgery on his back and left the hospital a few days before signing the contract to sell the house. He stated that after the strong medicine wore off, he realized he didn't want to sell the house anymore. As per Radar Online, the report says he has Huntington's Disease. But the people who work for him threatened to sue him if he didn't sell the house.

In court, Carl Westcott declared that he didn't really understand what he was doing when he sold the house because of the surgery and the medicine. He also said he never tried to sell the house before or talked to a real estate agent about it. So, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are fighting in court to take control of the house.

