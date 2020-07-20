  1. Home
Katy Perry shares her current weight amidst pregnancy: I'm really grateful for my body

In a recent interview ahead of her impending due date, singer Katy Perry spoke about her pregnancy, how she’s managing work in quarantine and more.
3330 reads Mumbai
Katy Perry shares her current weight amidst pregnancy: I'm really grateful for my body
Katy Perry recently opened up about her pregnancy journey. The American Idol judge joined Kyle And Jackie O’s Australian radio show on Sunday via video chat and made several revelations on how she's doing while expecting her first baby with Orlando Bloom.

 

In the virtual chat, Perry also flaunted her adorable baby bump in a cute crop top, and revealed that she is currently at 190 pounds, jokingly calling herself "large marge in charge." Adding, "I'm really grateful for my body, going through this process you get a whole new viewpoint." The singer further revealed that she's at a point in her pregnancy where "everything is swollen."

 

"My hands are swollen, my feet are starting to swell," she said, stating that she's now just wearing sandals everywhere. However, Perry stated that her pregnancy will not slow her down, in fact, being stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic has actually allowed her to do more within the confines of her home and her physical limits. 

 

"I'm a very active woman and during this time of COVID—and quite frankly an American revolution—I have been also putting out songs and heading towards putting out a record," Perry said. "I'm working really hard. The one blessing is I don't have to travel." "I like not watching the hands of time roll by," she later added. 

 

In the past, Perry has joked about calling her baby “Kicky Perry” because of her energy and how much she moves in the womb, admitting that both she and her fiance are very active, driven people, and her daughter would likely be the same. "The DNA between both of us is very high-energy," Katy said about herself and Bloom, hinting that their future baby girl is most likely going to share that quality.

Credits :Kyle And Jackie O’s Australian radio show, Getty Images

