Katy Perry shares her opinion on Kesha’s legal battle with producer Dr Luke: Only they know the truth

Fireworks singer Katy Perry recently revealed her stance on Kesha’s legal battle with producer Dr Luke in an interview with LA Times. Scroll down to see what they said.

Singer Katy Perry is opening up about an ongoing legal battle between producer Dr Luke and Kesha. The Smile singer opened up in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Back in 2017, Katy was deposed in Kesha‘s battle against the producer, in which Kesha accused Dr Luke of rape. At the time, Katy said she was afraid of being publicly attacked for being “the one woman that is against women” if she took a public stance.

Now Katy said: “I knew both of them at the time. It sucks when you know both of the players. I can only speak for my own experience, and my own experience with Dr Luke was a healthy one. I believe in due process. And I also believe that only they know the truth.”

In case you missed it, Katy also defended talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in the same chat with the publication. Perry previously defended DeGeneres from claims of toxic work culture at her talk show, but recently the singer revealed the reason behind publicly defending Ellen DeGeneres.

Katy told LA Times that she wanted to speak from her own experience with the talk show host amidst behind the scenes drama at the talk show. “I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else’s experience,” Katy explained to the Los Angeles Times. “I wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I’m not here to make everyone agree with me.”

