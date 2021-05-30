Katy Perry shares IMPORTANT life update about Daisy; Jokes about interesting similarities between the duo

Katy Perry recently shared an interesting update of her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom’s life. Scroll down to see what she said.

After welcoming her baby girl back in 2020, singer Katy Perry is revealing some new details about Daisy Bloom’s growth! During an appearance on On-Air with Ryan Seacrest, the 36-year-old Firework singer and American Idol judge shared that her 9-month-old daughter recently started crawling! “She’s crawling and she has one tooth,” Katy revealed. “It’s barely poked through though.” “Actually it’s kind of like one of my teeth. I have pretty good teeth on the top but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they’re a little interesting, but I think that’s character,” Katy jokingly added.

For the unversed, Daisy was born in August 2020, to Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom. Back in January, the singer opened up about how she has changed since welcoming Daisy. During a chat on Instagram live, Katy said: “She changed my life and still continues to change my life,” Katy shared with fans. Katy went on to share how she had to learn how to prioritize time with her 5-month-old daughter during her demanding schedule. “I think that you realize that when you become a mother… you just have to focus on being a mom,” Katy explained. “And it’s not because you don’t love other people, it’s not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom.”

“So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world,” Katy continued. “I highly recommend it when you’re ready.” Katy also said Daisy has helped her learn to slow down and cherish every day. “I see my daughter change so much in the past five months and looking back at photos it’s like, ‘Whoa,’” Katy said. “You see time in human form and it’s like… Now she’s got chunky cheeks.” Katy added, “In a way, it’s really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. And all we have is this moment. That’s what’s promised is this moment and nothing else.”

