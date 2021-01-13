  1. Home
Katy Perry showers Orlando Bloom with love on his 44th birthday; Says ‘So glad my moon found it’s sun’

Katy Perry recently paid tribute to her partner and actor Orlando Bloom on the occasion of his 44th birthday. Scroll down to see what she said.
Katy Perry showers Orlando Bloom with love on his 44th birthday; Says ‘So glad my moon found it’s sun’
Singer Katy Perry recently showered her partner Orlando Bloom with love on his birthday! The 36-year-old Fireworks singer and American Idol judge shared some very special and never-before-seen pictures of Orlando via Instagram, in honour of the Troy actor’s 44th birthday on January 13. “Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove & a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can’t yet see…” Katy wrote. “Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out…So glad my moon found it’s sun, love you whole world doe,” she added.  

 

If you didn’t know, Katy and Orlando have been dating since 2016, the duo got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and they recently welcomed their baby girl Daisy Dove four-months-ago on August 26th, 2020. Katy was previously married to comedian and actor Russell Brand in 2010, while Orlando was previously married to VS model Miranda Kerr.

 

If you missed it, during a recent interview during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Orlando opened up about the duo’s daughter and revealed who she looks more like. “It was funny because when she first came out I was like, ‘Oh, it’s me! It’s a mini-me’! And then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect,” he explained. He also talked about being a “baby whisperer,” chanting mantras to Daisy and shared she’s now sleeping through the night during his appearance on the talk show.

 

