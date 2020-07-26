Katy Perry shows off her growing baby bump ahead of her virtual performance at Tomorrowland festival

Singer Katy Perry showed off her growing baby bump in a bright-hued dress that she will wear for her digital performance at Tomorrowland Around the World--the digital festival. See Katy’s picture below.

Ahead of her impending due date, singer Katy Perry is showing off her growing baby bump in a fun outfit that she’ll be wearing during her Tomorrowland Around the World performance!

The 35-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her first child, is performing during the virtual festival to promote her upcoming album Smile. “Orange you glad TODAYS THE DAY! Hope you enjoy my (big) top tier performance at @Tomorrowland Around the World--the digital festival,” Katy wrote on Instagram.

Currently, Katy and her fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together. Recently, Katy opened up about embracing motherhood as she's just a few weeks due. It was through her Never Worn White music video when Katy confirmed to her fans that she was indeed pregnant. In April, it was revealed to the couple that they will be having a baby girl during a gender reveal party. While this is Perry's first child, Orlando already has a nine-year-old son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

For the 35-year-old singer, Bloom being well versed with being a parent is a bonus in her books. During an interview with Hit Radio Breakfast, Katy explained, "The good thing is that [Orlando] has a kid that’s nine. And he’s been through it so, when we were going to pick out strollers, he was like, he knew exactly the stroller." Adding further light to the stroller incident, Perry shared how some of the strollers were very chic and had leather handles which she was really drawn too. However, The Outpost star explained, or even better, showed her what the stroller is. "And he's like 'No, let me show you what the stroller is. It's this one that you pick up in the middle and it collapses—a little thing—and it’s like an umbrella!,'" the Daisies singer recalled.

