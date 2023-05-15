Katy Perry stuns in skintight Elastigirl costume for Disney Night on American Idol; Fans REACT
Katy Perry shared a goofy video with fans and followers on Instagram, as she dressed as Elastigirl from The Incredibles for Disney Night on American Idol.
Katy Perry dressed up as Elastigirl from The Incredibles for Disney Night on American Idol.
-
The singer shared a goofy video on Instagram as she teased her look for the show.
Katy Perry went all-out for Disney night theme on American Idol’s latest episode.
The 38-year-old singer took to her Instagram space and treated her fans and followers to a glimpse of the same. For Disney night on the singing reality show, Perry donned a skintight costume of Elastigirl from the movie The Incredibles. Read on to know more.
Katy Perry turns Elastigirl on American Idol
A few hours back, Katy Perry took to the ‘gram and shared a video featuring herself. In the short clip, the Roar singer could be seen donning the complete Elastigirl costume as she danced to ‘I Like Big Books And I Cannot Lie’.
In the caption, the reality show judge wrote, “I like big books and I cannot lie (books emoji)
(s/o Dowell Middle School for the (music notes emoji).” She also added the hashtags #idol #disneynight #incredibles and #momshome.
Katy Perry’s Instagram video
As soon as Katy shared the video, fans took to the comments section and flooded the post with reactions. One fan wrote, “Yessss giving mother (fire emoji) (high-five emoji).” Another fan commented, “You should wear this in met gala (laughing emoji) (butterfly emoji)”. Yet another fan’s comment read, “You absolutely DEVOURED MOTHER.” Still, a fourth fan’s comment read, “Wow (high-five emoji)…Gorgeous (fire emoji)”.
American Idol gets its Top 3 finalists
In other news, American Idol revealed their top 3 finalists in the latest episode. The reality show took its top 5 contestants to Disneyland for Disney Night in the latest episode. All 5 contestants namely, Megan Danielle, Colin Stough, Iam Tongi, We Ami, and Zachariah Smith performed their 2 favorite Disney songs.
Zachariah was eliminated after his rendition of The Lion King‘s I Just Can’t Wait to Be King and Cars’ Life Is a Highway. Apart from him, We Ani was eliminated after her performance on Frozen's Into The Unknown and The Climb.
Megan, Colin, and Iam Tongi made it to the top 3 of the competition.
