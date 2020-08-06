Katy Perry on surviving her ‘darkest’ times: Finding gratitude has been a journey but the outcome is worth it

Singer and pop icon Katy Perry recently got candid about surviving the darkest period of her life, and reflected on how it has made her stronger. Katy also expressed gratefulness to her partner Orlando Bloom and their soon-to-be-born baby.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Katy Perry opened up about motherhood, her life with Orlando Bloom and the inspiration behind her upcoming album, Smile. In the interview, the pop superstar revealed that she was forced to cancel her planned destination wedding and push the release of her record Smile (now out Aug. 28), due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Every day your options change, and you don't know what's what. Especially being pregnant in a pandemic, it's an emotional rollercoaster," the American Idol judge, 35, told People magazine in the interview. But after surviving the "darkest" years of her life, Perry says she's well-equipped to handle some curveballs.

"Having a great partner, having a sound mind, continuing to do the work, I'm not as flinchable," says the star, who found relief from a deep depression over the last several years with a combination of medication, therapy and support from loved ones. "I'm not untouchable or invincible, but it's a little bit more like water off a duck's back."

Perry also reflected on her journey since 2017 after her album Witness failed to gain revenue. "After being on a rocket ship and just going straight up, it was just a small change in the trajectory, but it felt seismic," says Perry, who had also put her then-yearlong romance with Bloom on hold. "It's been two-and-a-half years of trying to find my footing. It's so easy for me to work, work, work and avoid, but I had to go on a mental and spiritual journey." Her lowest moments felt like a "nightmare," says Perry. "You feel like you're being attacked, and you can't wake up."

Katy also touched base on how the Hoffman Process has brought the pop singer relief. "How could I have felt that so powerfully to the point where my body was seizing?" she muses now. "We all have negative conversations going on in your head that can take the wheel. You have to take the wheel back, and I definitely did."

While the process was at times unbearable, Perry says the devastation she felt was necessary for her to finally shift priorities. "It got me out of this desperate loop of being the best pop star ever. I just really want to be a human being and have the dimension of life," says Perry, who's embracing a future filled with "family and love and laughter and cosiness." Now, "I get to live life, and I get to bring life into the world," she adds. "Finding gratitude in this pain has been a real journey, but the outcome is worth it."

