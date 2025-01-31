Katy Perry Talks Missing American Idol Co-Judges, Supports Carrie Underwood as Replacement

Katy Perry is dishing on her dynamic with fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie after quitting the show last year.

“I miss them so much,” the Firework singer said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, January 29. “I do, actually. Hi, Luke! Hi, Lionel!”

When the talk show host asked Perry, 40, whether Bryan, 48, and Richie, 75, were “still reaching out to her,” she replied, “Yeah, of course. Of course. All the time.”

That said, Perry acknowledged that the pair “probably have a new text chain” with Carrie Underwood, who will join the judging panel for the ABC singing competition’s upcoming season.

“I think it is perfect,” she shared of the Jesus, Take the Wheel singer, 41, who was named her replacement.

Perry even went so far as to promote the singing reality show despite no longer being a part of it, telling Kimmel’s audience, “It’s coming out in March, so you gotta watch!”

The pop star announced on Kimmel in February 2024 that she was departing Idol after seven seasons to focus on her personal endeavors. Perry has since released an album and is scheduled to embark on her Lifetimes tour, which kicks off its U.S. leg in May.

The news of Perry bidding farewell to American Idol came on the heels of her receiving backlash from some viewers for harshly judging contestants in early 2023, which sources told media outlets was simply part of her job as a mentor.

“Katy isn’t fazed by the backlash,” an insider shared at the time, noting that the Teenage Dream performer “has a unique sense of humor that may not always translate well on camera, but she never has any ill intent,” a source told Page Six.

ABC later revealed that American Idol season 4 winner Underwood, who sang at President Trump’s inauguration earlier this month, will take Perry’s seat.

“As a former idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television. This is a full-circle moment,” Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich said in a statement in August 2024.

American Idol season 23 premieres on Sunday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET on the aforementioned network.