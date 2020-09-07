Katy Perry thanks ‘uncle’ Ryan Seacrest after receiving his gift for her newborn daughter Daisy Dove Bloom

Katy Perry recently received an adorable gift for her newborn daughter Daisy Dove Bloom from “uncle” Ryan Seacrest. Scroll down for details.

New mom and singer Katy Perry is showing off the adorable gift that Ryan Seacrest sent to her for her newborn daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. The 35-year-old singer shared a fun boomerang on her Instagram Stories over the weekend to show fans his gift which consisted of a trunk filled with books and stuffed toys for Katy‘s first child with fiance Orlando Bloom.

“Thank you unc [uncle] @ryanseacrest,” Katy wrote on the caption as the boomerang played on. Katy also received a special package from Beyonce following the birth of Daisy.

The 38-year-old Black Parade singer sent the 35-year-old Smile singer a floral arrangement to celebrate the birthday Daisy. Katy took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (September 1) to show off the flowers she received from Beyonce. “Congratulations on the new addition to your family! -Beyonce” the card from Beyonce to Katy read. Katy then added “ily Beyonce” to the post.

In case you missed it, Katy showed off her postpartum body just days after giving birth and joked that it was her VMAs look! The entertainer posted via Instagram a mirror-selfie wearing just her breast pump bra and a postpartum underwear. She also had an MTV VMAs gif in the top left-hand corner of the photo, indicating that she was ready for the live awards show, which aired on yesterday (August 30).

