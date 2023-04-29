Katy Perry to stay at Windsor Castle for a day ahead of King Charles's coronation performance? Find out

Katy Perry will live a dream as she will be spending a luxurious day at the Royal Palace for her performance at King Charles coronation. The singer revealed to Extra Tuesday that she will be staying at Windsor Castle during her May visit to the United Kingdom.

Here is how Katy Perry can’t hold her excitement for the royal stay:

"I'm really excited," the 38-year-old "American Idol" judge said. "I might be posting a lot because I'm actually going to be in a castle." This is insane."

Perry went on to inform the site about the 74-year-old monarch's "very regal" offer.

"It was like I'd never seen cursive before," the composer stated. "I absolutely loved it."

She stated that celebrating Charles' coronation would be an "honour" eight months after Queen Elizabeth II's death.

"I'm an ambassador for one of his charities, the British Asian Trust, which focuses mostly on preventing child trafficking." When he asked me to sing, it just aligned with all of my values," she remarked.

Perry made a similar comment on April 14 when it was announced that she would be one of the performers at the coronation performance on May 7.

Who will be gracing the musical notes in the hall during the most prestigious ceremony?

Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, the British musical trio Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, and Alexis Ffrench will also perform, despite the refusal of a number of other singers.

Who were the singers who turned down the offer to perform at King Charles' coronation?

According to Rolling Stone, Adele, Elton John, Robbie Williams, and the Spice Girls all turned down offers from the palace in March.

Meghan Markle will be absent for King Charles coronation.

Notably, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wife, will also be missing from the ceremony.

Although Buckingham Palace revealed earlier this month that the Duke of Sussex, 38, had accepted his father's invitation, his wife is still in California with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

"There was no way Meghan was going to miss her son's [4th] birthday," a source told Page Six at the time, referring to the fact that the event falls on the same day as Archie's birthday.

When did Meghan Markle visit the royals?

The "Suits" star and Harry have resided in Montecito since 2020, with Markle visiting twice: once for Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 and once for the queen's burial in September 2022.

Her and the former military pilot's connection with his family is fragile.

Since resigning from their royal responsibilities in 2021, the couple has relentlessly criticised the monarchy in a Netflix docuseries, a bombshell biography, and many interviews.



