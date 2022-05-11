Katy Perry to voice the title character in upcoming animated movie Melody, Jeremy Zag to direct

Katy Perry has joined the cast of Melody, the upcoming animated musical film. Deadline broke the news about the 37-year-old actress, noting that she will also serve as one of the project's producers.

Melody is based on the same-named kind-hearted singer who lives in New York City and has seven miraculous musical notes that also serve as her moral compass. The artist is then faced with defeating the evil forces of pop queen Rose Stellar, who is out to ruin the singer in any way possible. The Firework vocalist is presently writing and performing songs for the project's original soundtrack. However, Director Jeremy Zag said in an interview that Katy was an excellent option to play the titular character in the film.

"Big pop stars live in golden castles, they're famous with paparazzi all around, but for a little girl there is passion and fear. And I've never seen anyone as creative as Katy, who so personifies this character," he said as per Daily Mail. On the other hand, Perry also provided the media with a statement in which she elaborated on one of the film's primary topics. "What resonated for me with Melody and her character is the overall storyline that has to do with self confidence," Katy said.

Perry also expressed interest in working on a film with a positive message, saying, "Storytelling is a good way to help young people find their bravery and self confidence." The artist went on to say that she wants to set a good example for her one-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

