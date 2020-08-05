Katy Perry wants her soon to be born daughter to inherit ‘discernment & integrity’ from her

In a recent chat with Nova’s Red Room Live Streamon, singer Katy Perry answered some questions by fans and revealed what qualities she wants her daughter to inherit from the singer. Read what she said below.

Ahead of her impending due date, Katy Perry is opening up about parenthood and how she will be raising her soon-to-arrive daughter. During Nova’s Red Room Live Streamon session yesterday, the 35-year-old Smile singer sat down to answer some questions by her fans. During the chat, Katy was asked by one fan: “If you could pass on one of your qualities or values to your daughter that she would innately have, like what would it be?”

Katy replied saying: “Discernment is good, and integrity, and justice – oh my god, justice,” Katy answered. “Justice is so important for me; if anyone’s not being treated fairly or…I just remember even growing up, I would involve myself as, like a mediator in a classroom, I’d be like ‘That’s just not fair!’ but I do know how to play devil’s advocate, so if I were you know in the debate now, I would probably have a really good chance at having a good debate. Revenge is not something I’m interested in, but you know… you know what I do? I just cut my energy off from those people. I’m just like ‘I don’t have time. God bless you on your journey,” Katy revealed.

Speaking of justice, recently, Katy also stood up for longtime friend and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres amidst recent accusations of Ellen mistreating employees. Katy defended the talk show host against accusations that she’s not a kind person. The 35-year-old singer also noted that she can’t speak for other people, but that she’s only had positive experiences when she’s around Ellen. Katy took to Twitter and said: “I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” Katy wrote on Twitter. “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow.”

