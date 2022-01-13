Katy Perry wishes her 'sexy & strong' partner Orlando Bloom on his 45th birthday; Find out how

Katy Perry has recently wished Orlando Bloom on his 45th birthday and the singer didn't hesitate to put up a grand social media post to celebrate the day! Taking to Instagram, Perry penned a heartfelt note for the "love" of her life Bloom as she shared some unique pictures of her partner to mark his special day.

"Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know," Perry penned as she shared some adorable photos of the actor. She thanked Bloom for being "a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre." Bloom's sweet partner shared a snap in which the actor is looking straight into the camera in the most adorable way ever! In one of the snaps, Perry and Bloom have donned glamorous dresses as many snaps also include the two lovebirds from their various vacations over the years. For those unversed, the two share a lovely daughter named Daisy.

"You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd," she further penned. Fans lauded the couple as 'the best' in the comments section of the post. In the video, Orlando can be seen feeding Perry a large piece of burger as the mother is busy comforting their daughter Daisy.

You can take a look at Katy Perry's birthday wish for Bloom below:

The couple is adorable, to say the least! What do you think of Perry's sweet love note for partner Orlando Bloom? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

