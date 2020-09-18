Katy Perry would love to collab with BLACKPINK but on ONE condition; Says 'I want to be a part of a movement'

In a recent interview, while talking about possible collaborations with K-pop artists, Katy Perry spoke about BLACKPINK and how a collab with them would be welcome but on one condition.

To say that 2020 has been THE YEAR for BLACKPINK would be a big understatement! After waiting for more than a year and a half, BLINKS were treated kindly with a three-part comeback from the quartet. This included How You Like That as well as their epic collaboration with Selena Gomez for Ice Cream. The final comeback step will see the South Korean girl group drop their first studio album BLACKPINK: The Album next month.

Besides Gomez, BLACKPINK has also collaborated with Lady Gaga for Sour Candy and Dua Lipa for Kiss and Make Up. With BLACKPINK on everyone's collab radar, would Katy Perry like to collaborate with the girl group? In an interview with the Thai publication The Standard via Koreaboo, the new momma was asked about possible collaborations to which the 35-year-old singer confessed that she would be up for it, depending on the song more than the artist. When it comes to a possible collab with K-pop artists, Perry stated that she would welcome it if the song is amazing and authentic as she doesn't want to be a part of "a trend." Rather, she wants to be a part of "a movement."

Speaking specifically about BLACKPINK, Katy shared with The Standard, "To be honest, I feel like some of that can be just people trying to make numbers. And, I’m not here to make numbers. I’m here to move hearts. So if BLACKPINK has the dopest song that makes me feel sexy or makes me feel connected, or whatever, I’m totally there."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Smile singer Katy Perry REVEALS what her favourite Taylor Swift song from Folklore is

Would you like to see a BLACKPINKxKatyPerry collab? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK: The Album drops on October 2, 2020.

Share your comment ×