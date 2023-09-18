Katy Perry's cryptic 2013 interview: What was she really saying about Russell Brand?

Katy Perry, the renowned pop sensation, dropped a hint about knowing "the real truth" regarding her ex-husband, Russell Brand, years before shocking sexual abuse allegations came to light. In a revealing 2013 interview with Vogue that has recently resurfaced amid the ongoing accusations against Brand, Katy Perry spoke candidly about her tumultuous marriage and her "controlling" ex.

Katy Perry's controlling ex-husband

Katy Perry, in an interview with Vogue, opened up about her relationship with Russell Brand, describing him as someone who initially wanted an equal partnership. She stated, "At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, ‘I can’t handle the equalness.’ He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting." This sheds light on the power dynamics within their marriage.

Katy Perry's mysterious truth about Russell Brand

The most intriguing part of Katy Perry's interview was when she cryptically mentioned discovering "the real truth" about Russell Brand. She admitted feeling responsible for their divorce initially, but something undisclosed changed her perspective. Perry remarked, "I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like, ‘This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me.’ So I have moved on from that." This statement left fans curious about what she might be alluding to.

Speculations and new allegations

While Katy Perry hasn't explicitly revealed the nature of this hidden truth, speculation has arisen, especially in light of the recent sexual abuse allegations against Russell Brand. Page Six has reached out to representatives of Katy Perry for comment, but as of now, no further details have emerged regarding what Perry might have known or discovered.

Russell Brand's ongoing battle

Russell Brand currently faces severe allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse. Four women have come forward with disturbing claims dating back to incidents between 2006 and 2013. One accuser even asserted that she has medical records to substantiate her allegations. In response to these accusations, Brand released a video via Instagram denying all allegations and emphasizing that all his past relationships were consensual.

