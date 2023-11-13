Katy Perry's daughter and 'best friend' seen at her final Las Vegas show; Find out more

Katy Perry, the renowned pop icon, has continually dazzled global audiences with her electrifying music and vibrant persona. Her life took a beautiful turn in 2020 when she and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Daisy Dove. Since embracing motherhood, Katy has radiated love and grace in her new role, often sharing heartwarming moments of their mother-daughter connection on social media. Even recently, the pop singer’s 3-year-old made her first public appearance at Perry’s final Las Vegas residency Play show.

Katy Perry’s shoutout to daughter Daisy Dove

In a touching moment during Katy Perry's Las Vegas residency show Play, the pop star expressed her profound love for her 3-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. This special occasion marked Daisy Dove's first public appearance as she appeared onscreen during a segment of the Saturday evening performance. As Perry was getting ready to perform her hit song Hot n Cold from 2008, she paused to acknowledge and send her love to her precious daughter.

She said, “Daisy! I love you so much, You're my best friend, I'm so glad you're here,” as shown in a video shared on X.

Perry added, "I'm gonna sing this next song — I think you know it?" speaking to her daughter dressed in a Minnie Mouse costume, as per People .

Katy Perry’s tribute to Orlando Bloom

During another poignant moment in her Vegas residency finale, Katy Perry took the opportunity to acknowledge the contributors who helped make Play the remarkable program it had become, and that included her beloved daughter, Daisy. In a video shared by an audience member, the Roar singer expressed her gratitude to her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, recognizing him as “an incredible support system” and “an amazing father”. Katy then shifted her focus to their precious daughter, saying, "I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove."

She continued, “When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again. So, this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free."

In a beautiful journey of motherhood, Katy Perry delighted her fans with the surprise revelation of her pregnancy with Daisy in the music video for Never Worn White, released on March 5, 2020. Months later, in a heartwarming collaboration with UNICEF, Katy and Orlando Bloom, announced the birth of their daughter through a touching black-and-white image, where they held their little one's hand.

