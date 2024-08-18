Katy Perry's Daughter Helps Her Sign 143 Era Vinyls In Adorable Video; WATCH

Katy Perry is getting all the help she needs. The musician is prepping up for her forthcoming studio album, 143 and her little daughter, Daisy Dove, 3, offered to help sign vinyls with her mother.

Perry, who released her latest single, Lifetimes on August 9, posted a TikTok video capturing the adorable mother-daughter moment where Daisy's arm could be seen imitating the singer’s autograph while signing promo photos for her seventh album, set to release on September 20, 2024, via Capitol Records.

The snippet was shared by the Harleys in Hawaii singer, 39, with a sweet note for her baby daughter on Friday, August 16. "The smallest member of team KP insisted on lending a hand (and a sharpie) 🌼✍🏼 maybe you’ll get a DD 143 exclusive, lucky you 🥹," Katy Perry wrote in the caption of the TikTok video.

The video was angled from above leaving Perry and her daughter’s faces out of the frame and offering glimpses into the 143 signing session. Perry hastily signed the promo photos, passing them off to Daisy who, with equal haste, scribbled on the photos and passed them on.

The newly-released single, Lifetimes from her upcoming album is dedicated to her daughter, the singer confirmed to The Sun. "It is funny how sometimes you’re looking for your soulmate in a partner. It could be a dog, your mum, your best friend, your cat... but for me it came in the form of Daisy," Perry reflected during an album listing event in July.

Explaining the shared love between the mother-daughter, the former American Idol judge revealed that she asks her daughter every night if she will find her “in every lifetime” and is met with an affirmative response from Daisy.

Katy Perry shares her 3-year-old daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Although the couple has been private about their child, not revealing her face in public photos or on social media, Daisy made her unofficial debut appearance during Perry’s Las Vegas residency show in November 2023, per People.

During the final show, the Dark Horse singer gave a shoutout to Daisy from the stage as the cameras focused on Daisy grinning in front audience. Perry yelled, “Daisy! I love you so much. You're my best friend, I'm so glad you're here.”

The Australian musician is also planning to throw a Hello Kitty-themed party for her daughter’s fast-approaching 4th birthday next week. She opened up about her daughter’s interests to British Vogue and said she voiced a Peppa Pig character to earn points with Daisy. "I need more and more and more points," the star quipped at the time. Perry played the role of Mrs. Leopard in a recent episode of Peppa Pig.

When naming her daughter, Katy Perry told HSN’s The List with Debbie D in early May, that it was inspired by peace. “Dove is peace,” the mom of one shared, adding that she also liked the alliteration of DD.

Perry and Bloom welcomed their first child together in August 2020, while the latter also shares a son, Flynn, 13, with ex-wife and Australian model Miranda Kerr.

