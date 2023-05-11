Katy Perry's shady comments on Meghan Markle's wedding gown resurface after King Charle's coronation concert

Katy Perry's candid remarks she made about Meghan Markle in 2018 resurfaced after she attended King Charles III's coronation concert. The 'Firework' singer, who is also a representative of Charles' charity, the British Asian Trust, attended the coronation service at Westminster Abbey and stayed at Windsor Castle so she could perform at the concert the next day.

At the event, she performed on her hit numbers Roar and Firework. Also, the singer appeared in a cameo with the king and queen inside the palace for American Idol along with fellow judge and concert performer Lionel Richie. Soon after her performance at the coronation concert, a video of Perry dissing Meghan Markle during a red carpet appearance in 2018 was shared online. The video was created by a TikTok user, who combined the pop star's words with images of Kate Middleton watching Perry’s performance at the coronation concert. The video was uploaded on TikTok on May 8 and since then, Perry's comment about Meghan's wedding dress has received over 2 million views.

What was the controversy?

Back in 2018, a reporter asked Perry about Meghan's Givenchy haute couture dress that she wore during her royal wedding. To which, the singer replied, “I would have done more fitting. Kate won." The dress was created by the British-born creative director of the French fashion business and included a boat neckline, bracelet-length sleeves, and princess seaming. Along with the dress, Meghan wore a diamond bandeau tiara that was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II. Katy Perry's remarks were criticized as she threw shade at Meghan Markle, while some praised her for being real.

Katy Perry slayed at King Charle’s coronation concert

Katy Perry gave a magical performance at King Charles' coronation concert on Sunday, May 7, just one day after he and Camilla were crowned. Perry wore a gold Vivienne Westwood gown to the event at Windsor Castle. The glamorous event, which was attended by 40-year-old Prince William, 41-year-old Kate Middleton, and their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, also featured performances by Lionel Richie and Nicole Scherzinger. The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, was also in attendance at his father's coronation on Saturday, but he left the country soon after because his son Archie's 4th birthday coincided. Meghan did not attend the coronation ceremony and was in California with their 1-year-old daughter Lilibet.





