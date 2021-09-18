Kaya Scodelario REVEALS she is expecting second child with husband Benjamin Walker, shows off her baby bump

Kaya Scodelario is pregnant with her second child. The Skins actress, 29, is expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Walker, after the birth of their son four years ago. Early Saturday, the actress posted a picture in which she clutched her pregnant belly while wearing a tropical-printed outfit.

Check out her post here:

"I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures with the meadow and the golden sunset and the hay and the puppy's and the perfectly put together BoHo outfit & flowing natural hair with baby chicks nesting in it but then I realised that IM WAY TOO tired, achey and lazy right now," she said in her announcement. "So here's me pulling an awkward face in the mirror whilst wearing makeup for the first time in 6 months instead," Scodelario continued. "We are very happy obviously," the Skins actress said, adding, "but mostly super tired."

However, Scodelario and Walker, 39, met on the set of The Moon and The Sun in 2014 and married a year later. They also have a four-year-old son whose name they have never revealed publicly. As per People, on Friday night, the couple visited the Henley Festival 2021, where they posed with the actress' baby belly on show. Walker wore a traditional black suit and a bowtie as they posed for pictures, while the soon-to-be mother of two wore the same outfit she wore during her pregnancy announcement.

Meanwhile, The Spinning Out star has already addressed the effect motherhood has had on her work, stating that she is "pickier" about the films she chooses. "When I first started out I was just looking for employment, I just wanted to work," Scodelario said as per PEOPLE in 2018. "I just loved doing this and I never thought I'd have the opportunity to do it and I still feel so lucky that I can. Every role that comes my way I'm just so excited about."

ALSO READ:Jessica Chastain OPENS UP on turning down a role in American Hustle that went to THIS actress; Find out