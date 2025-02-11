Ke Huy Quan Recalls Receiving Holiday Gifts From Steven Spielberg Every Year Since the ‘Last 40 Years’; DEETS

Ke Huy Quan opened up about receiving gifts from his first director, Steven Spielberg, during the holiday season for the past 40 years. In conversation with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM podcast, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star shared that he would get a call from the ace’s director’s assistant to verify the address on which the package would be delivered.

Opening up about what all he would be receiving, the actor shared that there would be a Goonies reference hidden in the present, or otherwise fancy stuff would be signed on his name.

Huy Quan shared, "Every single year, when the holiday season rolls around, I would always get that call from his assistant.” He further added, "[They'd say], 'What is the best mailing address?'"

The Love Hurts star went on to joke that he would love to get on Tom Cruise’s list of Coconut cake.

The actor went on to explain, "It's quite amazing because sometimes I would say, "Aw, [there's] this new gadget that just came out.' And I would really, I'd want to buy it. Sure enough, it's really crazy to think about it, then that present, that gift would come.” Quan continued to say, "And it would be exactly what I want. It's happened multiple times."

Previously, while talking to The Guardian, Quan shared that Spielberg has been quite consistent in sending gifts. The duo worked together for the first time when the former was only 13 years old. The movie star further said, “He gave me my first job and, so many years later, he has not forgotten me. Every time I needed help, he’s always there.”

Quan and Steven Spielberg share a great bond with each other, and the former also gave a shoutout to the filmmaker during his acceptance speech for the Golden Globes.