Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant to walk down the aisle soon? Artist's friend spills the beans

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have everyone's attention after they revealed they were dating. Now, Grant reveals interesting details into their relationship.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant broke the internet after they walked the red carpet and revealed that they were dating. The couple left fans thinking that they just began dating. However, it was eventually revealed that they have been together for a while now. However, now Grant's friend has revealed that they have been dating for at least one and a half years now. Speaking to Page Six, Jennifer Tilly revealed they've been together for a long time now. But marriage might just not be on the cards yet.

Describing them as a low-key couple, the “Child’s Play” star was asked if the couple would be walking down the aisle someday. “I don’t know that doesn’t seem very hip and bohemian, does it? They’re artists. They’re just going to do what they do," she said.

Although the wedding talks are at bay right now, Jennifer gushed about Alexandra and helped the internet get to know Keanu's lady love a little better. She described her as a "cool, elegant woman — very quiet, very low-key." She deemed Alexandra a “brilliant artist” and feels she's perfect for Reeves as both of them are “low key.” "[Keanu] is a really great guy, too, but he’s really lucky," she added.

Jennifer also revealed that while the internet is astonished by the couple, Keanu and Alexandra have been spotted at events often. "I saw him at her last art opening, and he’s not, like, wanting the spotlight, because he’s a really low-key guy, too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they’re sort of the perfect couple,” Jennifer said. “I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It’s not a razzle, dazzle Hollywood romance," she added.

