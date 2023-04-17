Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant share a rare lip-lock moment at a red carpet event

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves is one of the most loved and respected actors in the industry, be it among fans or colleagues and peers. The Matrix star recently starred in John Wick: Chapter 4 which has received a lot of critical as well as commercial success already despite releasing less than a week back. Recently, the actor was seen making a joint appearance with her lady love Alexandra Grant and they both shared a rare public kiss However, the couple kept their romance away from the spotlight and it’s been quite some time that they openly do PDA.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant share a lip lock moment

Recently, in a red-carpet event at the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles, Keanu and Alexandra were spotted smiling, posing and sharing a lip-lock moment. The former looked handsome in a navy suit and striped tie whereas the latter looked stunning in a bright-red, floor-length floral gown. A few days back in a conversation with People Magazine, Keanu was asked about his last moment of bliss with his better half. The actor answered, “A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

Relationship timeline of Keanu-Alexandra

For the unversed, Keanu and Alexandra made their relationship official in November 2019 when they walked the red carpet of an LA art gala hand-in-hand but before that they had a professional bond for years. In 2020, Alexandra revealed that she was initially unsure about letting the world know they were in a relationship. In a conversation with Vogue Magazine, she said, “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating.”

