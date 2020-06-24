  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend seen together before resuming shooting of 'The Matrix 4'

Actor Keanu Reeves made a rare appearance with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant as he headed off to meet his co-stars of "The Matrix 4".
1376 reads Mumbai
Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend seen together before resuming shooting of 'The Matrix 4'Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend seen together before resuming shooting of 'The Matrix 4'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The couple was seen at Berlin's Schonefeld Airport, reports mirror.co.uk.

Filming of the fourth part of the cult franchise came to a halt in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now that the lockdown has been relaxed or lifted in many countries, filmmakers have been able to resume shooting.

Reeves was seen smiling widely as he and his girlfriend met up with his co-stars Neil Patrick Harris and Carrie-Ann Moss.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One more photo by The Sun #keanureeves #alexandragrant #matrix4 #keanureevesfans

A post shared by Keanu Reeves TheClub (@kr_theclub) on

Reeves and Grant made the relationship public in November, though they have known each other for a while now. They worked together for the first time in 2011, when they collaborated on the book "Ode To Happiness".

Also Read Keanu Reeves spotted holding hands with Alexandra Grant on the red carpet at a film event

Credits :IANSGetty Images

Latest Videos
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement