  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Keanu Reeves applauds the ‘thoughtful’ safety measures at The Matrix 4 sets in Berlin as he returns to filming

Matrix 4 star Keanu Reeves is back on sets in Berlin to film the hit sci-fi film and is all praises for the production’s well thought out safety measures on the set. In an interview with the Associated Press, the actor revealed his thoughts about filming amidst the pandemic; Scroll down to see what he said.
3939 reads Mumbai
Keanu Reeves applauds the ‘thoughtful’ safety measures at The Matrix 4 sets in Berlin as he returns to filmingKeanu Reeves applauds the ‘thoughtful’ safety measures at The Matrix 4 sets in Berlin as he returns to filming

Keanu Reeves is back to the sets of his highly anticipated film The Matrix 4 in Berlin. The 55-year-old actor dished on the production of his upcoming movie, praising protocols that have been put in place to keep everyone safe amid the pandemic. “There are some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place, and the rhythm of filmmaking has not been really impacted or interrupted, in the sense of filming,” Keanu told the Associated Press. 

 

“That’s because of the hard work and organization, and again the thoughtfulness that has gone into the protocols.” Production for The Matrix 4 first started in February, but cameras weren’t able to start rolling because of the pandemic. In June, filming was able to resume in Berlin.

 

“I think everyone loves the project. If you’re ever going to get into any kind of situation that needs to be figured out, or ‘how do we do this?’ show business people are the best,” Keanu added. 

 

“We’re just scrappy, we know how to get stuff done, we’re inventive, think on our feet, and that kind of kindred spirit of just coming together — goes back to like, you know, ‘let’s put on a show!’ ‘We’ll get some props, we’ve got some things, we’re going to write!’ And that spirit is definitely alive and well on The Matrix,” exclaimed Keanu. 

 

ALSO READ: Keanu Reeves teases The Matrix 4 return; Says it has a 'wonderful storyline'

Credits :Associated Press, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement