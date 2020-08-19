Keanu Reeves applauds the ‘thoughtful’ safety measures at The Matrix 4 sets in Berlin as he returns to filming

Matrix 4 star Keanu Reeves is back on sets in Berlin to film the hit sci-fi film and is all praises for the production’s well thought out safety measures on the set. In an interview with the Associated Press, the actor revealed his thoughts about filming amidst the pandemic; Scroll down to see what he said.

Keanu Reeves is back to the sets of his highly anticipated film The Matrix 4 in Berlin. The 55-year-old actor dished on the production of his upcoming movie, praising protocols that have been put in place to keep everyone safe amid the pandemic. “There are some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place, and the rhythm of filmmaking has not been really impacted or interrupted, in the sense of filming,” Keanu told the Associated Press.

“That’s because of the hard work and organization, and again the thoughtfulness that has gone into the protocols.” Production for The Matrix 4 first started in February, but cameras weren’t able to start rolling because of the pandemic. In June, filming was able to resume in Berlin.

“I think everyone loves the project. If you’re ever going to get into any kind of situation that needs to be figured out, or ‘how do we do this?’ show business people are the best,” Keanu added.

“We’re just scrappy, we know how to get stuff done, we’re inventive, think on our feet, and that kind of kindred spirit of just coming together — goes back to like, you know, ‘let’s put on a show!’ ‘We’ll get some props, we’ve got some things, we’re going to write!’ And that spirit is definitely alive and well on The Matrix,” exclaimed Keanu.

