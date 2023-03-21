Keanu Reeves 'deeply sad and heartbroken' by Lance Reddick's death, dedicates John Wick: Chapter 4 to him

American actor, Lance Reddick's death has shocked not only his fans but his family, friends, and colleagues. The 60-year-old's body was found at his Studio City home on March 17 around 9:30 AM leaving everyone surprised. Though the exact reason behind his death is still unknown, natural causes have been reported to be the reason. Reddick was on a press tour for John Wick: Chapter 4, the fourth film in the John Wick franchise prior to his death.

Now, ahead of the release of the film on March 24, his John Wick co-star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski have decided to "dedicate" the film to him and issued a statement in his remembrance. Continue reading on to find out what they said.

Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski's statement for Lance Reddick

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family, and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly," the two told Deadline.

Lionsgate Studios also released a statement for the actor-musician which read, "The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge." They added, "We’re stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world."

Stephanie Reddick's message

Reddick's wife, Stephanie, posted a statement through his official Instagram account saying, "Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support, and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them." She further added, "And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game. Donations may be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown."