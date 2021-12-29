Keanu Reeves discusses the possibility of The Matrix Resurrections sequel; Here's what he said

Keanu Reeves has recently opened up on the possibility of The Matrix Resurrections' sequel and has cleared his stance about the same. During an interview on the Empire podcast, the actor revealed whether the cast, crew and the production have discussed a possible sequel.

Opening up on the same, Reeves said that director Lana Wachowski might not be interested in making another The Matrix Resurrections movie. “If I had to cast a ballot...no, not a ballot, a vote...I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix,” the actor pointed out on the Empire podcast, via ET Canada.

Not just Reeves, but producer James McTeigue had also confirmed about having no plans about a possible The Matrix Resurrections trilogy, prequel or sequel. "At the moment, it’s just the movie you’ve seen,” he had once opened up to Collider, via ET Canada.

Keanu Reeves also stated that if Wachowski decides to make another The Matrix movie and invites him to reprise his iconic role aka Neo, he would be more than happy to accept the offer and return back on the sets of The Matrix. “If she invites me again, I’m in!” the actor noted. He had also lauded the way the franchise has been interested in showing the love story between Neo and Trinity. Even his co-star, Carrie Anne Moss, who plays the role of Trinity had also agreed to the same. She said, "I’ve never felt that way before, where I could see that I am an extension of her heart in playing this role.”

ALSO READ: Keanu Reeves OPENS UP on his cinematic output over the past decade: I want to get as much done as I can