Keanu Reeves Excites DC Fans With Constantine Update; ‘We’re Not Going Off That’

Keanu Reeves is one of the most loved actors in the Hollywood film industry. Similarly, his outings including Constantine have received wider appreciation globally. With the DC fanbase waiting for an update of a sequel forever, the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star shared a few updates that will surely have you jump from your sofa.

Recently, having an intriguing conversation with Inverse, Keanu Reeves shared a few promising words about the future of a hell-blazing sequel, also hinting that the fans might be able to see a new vision come to the screen soon.

“We’ve [along with director Francis Lawrence] been trying to make this film for over a decade, and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios and they said, ‘OK.’ So, we’re going to try and write a script,” the actor from Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure mentioned.

While not a lot was shared by Keanu Reeves related to his character or the storyline of the second outing of Constantine, he teased that the events would take place in the same universe as the 2005 original film.

“We’re not going off that,” the highly talented Bass player of Dogstar mentioned, adding that John Constantine would be tortured even more while being on his next adventure.

Interestingly, Keanu Reeves’ words come right after Francis Lawrence's stirring update. It was just last week that the filmmaker opened up stating that his and Reeves’ duo is way closer to making a sequel than ever before.

Lawrence also noted that the two have a great idea which they had come up with after going through a few comics and studying the character over the years.

The 2005 Constantine also starred Rachel Weisz, along with a very young Shia LaBeouf. Other major actors who were seen in the movie were Djimon Hounsou, Peter Stormare as well as Tilda Swinton.