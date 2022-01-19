Keanu Reeves' friend REVEALS The Matrix Resurrections star does THIS due to embarrassment over his wealth

Keanu Reeves is known all over the industry for his generosity. The Matrix actor has time and again proved his benevolence by giving away gifts and money to friends, family and even crew members on set. A longtime family friend informed The Post, via Page Six, that Reeves is "somewhat embarrassed" by his acquired riches and has made it his life mission to spread his wealth.

The anonymous friend praised the John Wick star and said that most will never know how much Reeves has helped his family and friends when they needed it the most. They continued to rave about the Canadian actor and added, "He knows how lucky he is. Unlike many Hollywood mega stars, he never takes any of this for granted." After enduring several scarring tragedies in the past, The Matrix Resurrections star has vowed to help others to the best of his abilities.

Previously, Keanu Reeves had made many headlines thanks to his unexpected acts of kindness. Once, he gifted 12 stuntmen on the set of The Matrix Reloaded with Harley-Davidson bikes and even sneaked in a USD 20,000 bonus to a set builder on The Matrix after finding out that the crew member was struggling through financial problems. Keanu Reeves has, without a doubt, stolen many hearts with his goodwill and sociable personality.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Neo actor has been linked to multiple projects. In 2022, Reeves will appear in the much-awaited 4th chapter of the John Wick franchise. He will also be heard in the animated movie, DC League of Super-Pets.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.