Keanu Reeves' GF Alexandra Grant plays coy on wedding talks: Value the experience of being in relationships

Alexandra Grant revealed the reaction she received to her photos with Keanu Reeves back in November 2019. The artist also shared her thoughts on marriage.

Back in November 2019, Keanu Reeves caused a social media meltdown. The Matrix star attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant. The photos spread like wildfire. Social media was heartbroken over the internet's boyfriend finding someone. However, majority of social media users showered the couple with love and support. While the internet was amazed to learn about their long-lasting relationship, they are also interested in learning if there is a wedding in Reeves and Grant's future.

In a conversation with Vogue magazine, Grant was asked if marriage interests her. She said, "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

Grant recalled the reactions she walked the red carpet with Reeves. The artist has now revealed she received calls from almost everyone she knew when the photos hit the net. Grant revealed that she was fascinated by the attention she garnered due to their red carpet debut.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating," she admitted. "But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?" the 46-year-old added. The international publication revealed Reeves and Grant have been close for years. The couple is a part of the same artistic set in LA.

Meanwhile, Grant’s friend Jennifer Tilly revealed that Reeves and Grant have been dating for over a year and a half. Read all about it here: Keanu Reeves dating girlfriend Alexandra Grant since the summer of 2017? Deets Inside

