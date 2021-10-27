Keanu Reeves GIFTS personalised Rolex watches to John Wick's stunt crew

If there was any question, Keanu Reeves has once again shown that he is one of the kindest people in the entertainment industry. To commemorate the completion of production for the next film John Wick 4, the renowned Hollywood actor graciously presented his stuntmen with brand new Rolex watches to recognize all of their hard work on the film.

However, his coworkers were overjoyed to get the special gift, and they went to social media to show off the Rolex Submariners to the rest of the world. As per Metro, based on social media posts, the 57-year-old presented the four stuntmen – Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang – with their watches at Le Bistrot Paul Bert in Paris on Saturday night. Meanwhile, During production, each stuntman's name, as well as their "John Wick number," appeared to have been engraved in the watch.

One of the stuntmen, Jeremy Marinas, got a photo of all the stuntmen (including Keanu) holding their watches together in tandem, and it's really freaking incredible, particularly considering the retail price tag is just around USD 10,000 per watch. As we previously said, this is a fantastic gesture from Keanu, and it demonstrates how much he values those who work behind the scenes to help bring his ideas to life.

Interestingly, The actor will shortly resume his role as stoic ex-assassin John Wick in a fourth film, which was set to be released this year but was postponed owing to the Covid-19 outbreak until May 27, 2022.

ALSO READ:The Matrix Resurrections Official Trailer: Keanu Reeves is back as Neo with Priyanka Chopra & more; WATCH