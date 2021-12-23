Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 pushed to a 2023 release; Avoids clash with Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick

Keanu Reeves is done with one major release as The Matrix Resurrections premiered on December 22. As for his other big project, the fourth chapter in the John Wick franchise, it has now been confirmed by Lionsgate that the film has been postponed and will no longer release on May 27, 2022 but instead will hit the screens on March 24, 2023.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for Reeves to return as the hitman on his quest for vengeance. With its new release date, Keanu Reeves' film will now avoid clashing with Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick. It was announced back in September, that Top Gun: Maverick will release on May 27, 2022, over the Memorial Day weekend while Cruise's other film, Mission impossible 7 was pushed to September 30, 2022.

The pandemic resulted in a lot of changes in film schedules. There was a time when an initial announcement had stated the possibility of The Matrix Resurrections and John Wick 4 releasing on the same day of May 21, 2021. Although with the delays caused by COVID-19, The Matrix 4 finally hit the screens in December this year.

As for John Wick 4, the film will see Reeves return alongside Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, and Ian McShane. The film is being directed by Chad Stahelski with a screenplay written by Michael Finch and Shay Hatten along with Stahelski. Reeves began filming for John Wick 4 in June this year after wrapping up the shoot of Matrix Resurrections.

ALSO READ: The Matrix Resurrections Review: Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss' movie OVERINDULGES on the nostalgia factor