Keanu Reeves on marriage rumours with Winona Ryder: I guess we’re married under the eyes of God

Keanu Reeves has opened up on the several marriage rumours that come and go about him and Winona Ryder! Previously, Winona had also jokingly revealed that that the two of them got married in Bram Stoker's 1992 movie Dracula due to a technicality and it seems like the stars still have to answer several questions about the same.

"We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests," the actor, 57, noted, adding that Winona has always been telling him that they are indeed a married couple. "Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married under the eyes of God," he jokingly confirmed, via Esquire.

For those unversed, Winona and Keanu have worked in four movies together including Dracula, Destination Wedding, A Scanner Darkly and The Private Lives of Pippa Lee. Some of the movies have been too iconic.

While speaking about movies and his career, Reeves also revealed that it would be "an honour" for him to work in Marvel movies and star as a character for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Some really amazing directors and visionaries. They’re doing something no one’s ever really done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it’d be cool to be a part of that," he added.

Reeves is also currently promoting The Matrix Resurrections which is slated to release in 2021. The movie also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul Mateen-II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff, among others.

