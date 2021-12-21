Keanu Reeves OPENS UP on his cinematic output over the past decade: I want to get as much done as I can

Keanu Reeves has been on a roll lately, thanks to his massively successful John Wick film franchise and the long-awaited fourth "Matrix" film. In a new interview with The Guardian, the 57-year-old actor discusses the recent urgency he's felt to take on as many projects as he can while he still has the opportunity.

Reeves compared it to an old-school reel-to-reel audio tape. “When you’re young, you have a big old reel of that tape left, right? And so it appears to revolve slowly. Then, time passes, and there’s less and less tape left on the reel. It spins faster. It spins faster,” he explained as per Entertainment Tonight. "I've wanted to get as much done as I can before that turning tape runs out..." Reeves says of his cinematic output over the last decade, which has included three John Wick films (with two more in post-production), a "Toy Story" sequel, the Netflix comedy "Always Be My Maybe," and "Bill and Ted Face the Music," among others.

Meanwhile, recently, Reeves also discussed his thoughts on joining the MCU, one of the world's most popular franchises right now. Discussing the same, the actor told ET, "Oh my gosh, I don’t know! I actually don’t have an answer." Reeves also admitted that "it would be fun to be a part of" MCU but he doesn't know if he'd fit into the concept as an actor.

In other news, Keanu Reeves is currently promoting The Matrix Resurrections, which is slated to be released on December 22.

ALSO READ:The Matrix Resurrections' Keanu Reeves excitedly admits 'it would be fun' to join the MCU as a superhero