Keanu Reeves: The reason why Octavia Spencer never misses the Matrix star’s movies will melt your heart

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, Octavia Spencer recently opened up about her love for Chris Evans, why she never misses a Keanu Revees movie and more.

Octavia Spencer recently shared a really cute story of how she met Keanu Reeves. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, the 50-year-old The Witches actress opened up about a few of the famous names she’s fortunate to call her friends, including Chris Evans and Katy Perry before she told the story of how Keanu came into her life. “Of course I started crying like a baby, like, ‘Keanu!’ It was so fabulous,” Octavia recalled. “He’s somebody I like and my friends know that and it was like the sweetest thing.”

Previously, Octavia also revealed in a 2014 interview that Keanu was the first celebrity she met when she moved from Alabama to Los Angeles to pursue acting. “I had an audition and my car broke down and no one would help me because my car was so dirty until Keanu Reeves,” she shared on The Meredith Vieira Show.

See the full chat below:

“He was on a motorcycle and had his little motorcycle helmet and sunglasses and was like, ‘Hey, you need some help?’ And I kid you not, I was gonna have him get in and I was gonna push it and he was like, ‘No no I’m gonna push you.’ And I’m thinking, ‘Oh he’s gonna touch my car!’” Now, as a thank to Keanu for that, Octavia says she goes to see all of Keanu‘s movies “every opening weekend because that was a sweet thing to do.”

