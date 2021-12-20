Keanu Reeves recalls he once dressed up in Dolly Parton's Playboy Bunny costume for Halloween

Keanu Reeves has been busy promoting is his upcoming film, The Matrix Resurrections and during promotions of the same, the actor appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. In one of the conversations on the show, Reeves opened up about a Halloween memory as he revealed that he once dressed up in Dolly Parton's iconic Playboy Bunny costume.

Revealing the story behind the same, Reeves stated that his mom, Patricia Taylor was the costume designer who had created the outfit that Dolly wore on the cover of the magazine. The actor while speaking about the same said, "So my mother was a costume designer. She made some costumes for Dolly Parton, and she once did the cover of Playboy, and somehow I guess she didn’t take that home. So we had it, and it was Halloween."

Recalling how he ended up wearing the outfit, Keanu added that he, "put on the ears and the bustier. I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton as a Playboy Bunny."

As for his upcoming film, Keanu is all set to return as Neo after over two decades with The Matrix Resurrections. The Matrix franchise has been among his career highlights and the actor is more than happy to return to his role as Neo alongside Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity.

The Matrix Resurrections also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Jada Pinkett Smith in lead roles. The film is slated to release on December 22.

