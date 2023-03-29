Keanu Reeves recalls his last moment of bliss and it is with ladylove Alexandra Grant; Find out

Keanu Reeves is opening up about his relationship with ladylove Alexandra Grant. The John Wick: Chapter 4 star recently talked with PEOPLE for One Last Thing. During the conversation, the actor was asked about the last time he was ‘in bliss’. This is when he mentioned a moment with his partner Alexandra. Keep on reading to find out what it was!

Keanu Reeves talks about longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves, 58, recalled his last blissful moment and revealed that it was with his ‘honey’ Alexandra Grant, 49. Talking to the media outlet, the Matrix actor said, “A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

Reeves and Grant have been dating each other for several years now, and they made their first red-carpet debut as a couple in 2019. The lovebirds first worked together on the actor’s book Ode to Happiness in 2011. Five years later, in 2016, they also worked together on his book Shadows. Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant also co-founded the publishing house X Artists Stories.

Who is Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant?

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant reportedly first met in 2009, and started working as colleagues on his aforementioned books before opening a publishing company together. They made their relationship public in 2019.

Grant is an artist based in Los Angeles who explores the use of text and language in various mediums like painting and sculpture. Her work has been written about in various publications including the Los Angeles Times and Whitehot Magazine of Contemporary Art. Her work has also been showcased at various museums all over the world like Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles, the Contemporary Museum in Baltimore, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the Galerie Gradiva in Paris, the The Broad Museum at Michigan State University, and the Harris Lieberman Gallery in New York City, among others.

ALSO READ: What was Keanu Reeves’ dream Superhero role that got away? Find out