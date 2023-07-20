Keanu Reeves reunites with band Dogstar after 20 years; launches new single during performance

Keanu Reeves keeps on proving why he's the most beloved star of Hollywood. On Tuesday, the actor proved he is the master of many talents, as he reunited with his band Dogstar, to perform in front of a live audience as a bassist. The actor also went on to share a piece of exciting news with his fans and announced his upcoming single.

Keanu Reeves reunites with Dogstar after 20 years

The John Wick actor reunited with his three-man band on July 18. The band consists of guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse, and bassist Keanu Reeves. They were active back in the 90s to early 2000s, before going on a hiatus in 2002. The band regrouped for the first time for a performance at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in May. On Tuesday, they held their first headlining concert in over two decades at The Roxy in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles show commenced with an opening act, Archer Oh, before the trio hit the stage, causing the packed crowd to erupt in screams of excitement. Throughout the hour-long performance, Reeves passionately rocked out, playfully engaging with the audience between songs.

Keanu Reeves's band to release a new album

The concert was not only a comeback for the band but also the debut of their new single ‘Everything Turns Around,’ released on Wednesday, along with the exciting announcement of their upcoming album, ‘Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees,’ set to be released on October 6.

Before playing their new single, Domrose, the vocalist of Dogstar said, "We’re beyond excited about this, it’s been a minute since we put anything out. After they ran through their setlist, they thanked the audiences for "making our first show in L.A. amazing."

Reeves showed his appreciation for the crowd as well after the group was done with their 3 song encore. The actor threw his guitar pick into the crowd as fans cheered him on. Later, he put a hand on his chest and raised another to make a rock-on sign.

Meanwhile, Dogstar will be kicking off their tour at Hermosa Beach on August 10, with later dates scheduled at iconic venues such as the Troubadour, Music Hall of Williamsburg, and Boston's Paradise Rock Club.

