Keanu Reeves Reveals He Thinks About Death All The Time: 'I'm 59, so...'

While the majority of people around the world are petrified by death, Keanu Reeves isn't one of them. The A-list star reveals he thinks about death quite a lot! Talking to BBC News, he said, "I'm 59, so I'm thinking about death all the time."

"That's a good thing," he adds. Keanu Reeves hopes that the current situation is not crippling but rather sensitizes people to appreciate the scope and relationships they have.

Reeves spoke to the BBC, not to promote another blockbuster but because of his new book. Reeves’ first-ever novel, The Book of Elsewhere, is written by British science fiction author China Miéville. It follows the story of an immortal warrior who wants to be able to die.

Keanu Reeves and China Miéville on The Book of Elsewhere and Its Origins

Talking about his book, Reeves said that the central character of his book is known as B. With long hair just like him, the character shares physical similarities with Reeves.

Moreover, when the comic book first debuted, some fans noticed lots of other similarities, including the challenging personal life of the character just like Reeves who has survived the loss of his girlfriend, their stillborn daughter, and his best friend.

Meanwhile, reviews of the comic book were largely positive when it came out, so Reeves and Miévilleare still hoping to replicate that success.

How is B the character of the comic book different from Keanu Reeves?

According to Reeves, while there seem to be plenty of similarities between him and the character B from the comic book, there are also a lot of differences. B is 80,000 years old, half-mortal and half-god.

He also has a curse of violence, which seems completely unlike Reeves. Moreover, The actor, who is known for his gentle, charming, and calm persona has been called the ideal nice man in Hollywood.

However B, on the other hand, is pretty hot-headed and can engage in brutal violence with others. Almost like someone who can "punch through people's chests and rip their arms off, rip their heads off".

