Keanu Reeves reveals he was shocked when he was asked to return for The Matrix Resurrections

On Friday's "The Graham Norton Show," Keanu Reeves speaks to Graham Norton about the upcoming "The Matrix Resurrections" film and why he turned down "Speed 2."

Keanu, who will portray main character Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film of the series, described the character's resurrection and his surprise at being invited to return to play a dead character. As per Daily Mail, talking to the chat show host about the film, Keanu said: "Hopefully people will enjoy it – it's very exciting, and it was an extraordinary experience to make it." After his death 18 years ago, the question on everyone's mind is if Neo would be resurrected for the upcoming film.

As per Daily Mail, the actor confessed that he had the same question: "When the director asked me what I thought about doing another Matrix film I said 'What? That sounds amazing but I'm dead." He continued: 'She was like, "Are you?' and I said, 'Do tell!'. She wrote a beautiful story, and I love playing the character. How I am alive will all be explained."

Interestingly, also appearing on the broadcast was comedian Jack Whitehall, who questioned Keanu Reeves why he turned down Speed 2. Keanu revealed: "At the time I didn't respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved Speed, but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn't right." Meanwhile, “The Matrix Resurrections” lands in theatres and on HBO Max December 22.

