Keanu Reeves REVEALS which two celebrities he has asked autographs from; Find out

Keanu Reeves, the actor, claims that he has only asked two celebrities to sign autographs for him.The Canadian native has been acting since the mid-1980s and has built a reputation for himself with his pleasant appearance and big-screen intensity ever since he first appeared on the scene, eventually becoming a bona fide movie star.

Reeves most recently appeared in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth movie of The Matrix trilogy, and is slated to return to the John Wick franchise with John Wick: Chapter 4 next year. Throughout his career, the actor has worked with a wide range of prominent performers, appearing in a variety of genres ranging from action to comedy to horror to drama to sci-fi and beyond.

However, Reeves recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he was subjected to the host's signature "Colbert Questionert," in which he was asked a series of questions in rapid succession. One of the topics addressed to him is whether he has ever requested another celebrity for an autograph. Reeves claims to have, and one of them was the legendary musician Lou Reed of The Velvet Underground. The autograph was written on a short strip of paper for a buddy and simply said "Lou Reed." The other autograph came from his Bill and Ted co-star and famed comic George Carlin, who wrote something along the lines of "Dear Keanu, F*ck you," which the actor subsequently discovered was Carlin's distinctive style.

However, Reeves has a busy year ahead of him, so he'll have lots of chances to grab more autographs. In addition to John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves will provide the voice for the animated feature DC League of Super-Pets, which stars Dwayne Johnson. He also recently signed on for his first TV role, in an adaptation of Erik Larson's The Devil in the White City for Hulu, in which he will co-star with Leonardo DiCaprio, as per Screenrant.

ALSO READ:Devil in the White City: Keanu Reeves in negotiations to star in upcoming series in the lead role