  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Keanu Reeves says his character Duke Caboom was a new addition to Toy Story

Actor Keanu Reeves, who is known for his roles in action films such as "Speed" and "The Matrix" franchise, says he cherished working on "Toy story 4" as the voice of the character Duke Caboom.
5358 reads Mumbai
Keanu Reeves says his character Duke Caboom was a new addition to Toy StoryKeanu Reeves says his character Duke Caboom was a new addition to Toy Story
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The animated character shares a lot of similarities with the actor which includes being Canadian and having an eternal love for bikes.

Described by Reeves as "a daredevil with a good heart", Duke Caboom was a new addition to the "Toy Story" franchise, which has voices of actors Tom Hanks and Tim Allen.

"I cherished it and it was a great experience. I have always hoped that regardless of genre or the world creation that I was part of...stories that could also entertain and you could also have some kind of nourishment from the story telling that when you leave the theatre, you have something to talk about and think about. Something that could give back to us and I think that Duke Caboom and 'Toy story 4' does that," he said.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Your favorite toys are all on #DisneyPlus. #ToyStory4 is now streaming!

A post shared by Toy Story 4 (@toystory) on

"Caboom is full of love and he is a showman. He wants to entertain people and he wants to take risk for people, he just wants to entertain," he added, about his character in the film, which will air on Star Movies soon.

Also Read Keanu Reeves has a PRICELESS reaction to learning that the internet is obsessed with him

Credits :IANSGetty Images

Latest Videos
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
Neha Kakkar’s Inspiring Rags to Riches Story
YouTube star Dolly Singh on her journey, body shaming, collaborating with Kareena, Sonam

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement