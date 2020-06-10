Keanu Reeves says his character Duke Caboom was a new addition to Toy Story

Actor Keanu Reeves, who is known for his roles in action films such as "Speed" and "The Matrix" franchise, says he cherished working on "Toy story 4" as the voice of the character Duke Caboom.

The animated character shares a lot of similarities with the actor which includes being Canadian and having an eternal love for bikes.

Described by Reeves as "a daredevil with a good heart", Duke Caboom was a new addition to the "Toy Story" franchise, which has voices of actors Tom Hanks and Tim Allen.

"I cherished it and it was a great experience. I have always hoped that regardless of genre or the world creation that I was part of...stories that could also entertain and you could also have some kind of nourishment from the story telling that when you leave the theatre, you have something to talk about and think about. Something that could give back to us and I think that Duke Caboom and 'Toy story 4' does that," he said.

"Caboom is full of love and he is a showman. He wants to entertain people and he wants to take risk for people, he just wants to entertain," he added, about his character in the film, which will air on Star Movies soon.

Also Read Keanu Reeves has a PRICELESS reaction to learning that the internet is obsessed with him

Share your comment ×