Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix 4 breaks COVID 19 laws in Germany by hosting a party? Studio issues statement

The Matrix 4 was being shot in Germany. News broke out that the Keanu Reeves starrer hosted a wrap party in country with over 200 people in attendance, thus breaking the COVID laws in place.

Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4 found itself in controversy after news broke out claiming the cast and crew broke the COVID-19 laws in Germany. For the unversed, the fourth film from the franchise resumed production after the lockdown rules were eased. The team headed to Germany to shoot a schedule for the movie. It has been reported that the team recently hosted a wrap party with 200 people in attendance, which is prevented by the country government currently owing to the pandemic.

According to The Guardian, the party was disguised as a film shoot to bypass the health regulations in place. The party took place on November 11. According to German outlet Bild, Keanu was among the attendees at the party and he was joined by his partner Alexandra Grant. The party reportedly took place at Babelsberg film studios, located about half an hour away from Central Berlin.

It has been revealed that Berlin and its neighbouring state of Brandenburg, parties with 50 people are permitted provided they are registered in advance and submission of a "hygiene concept" has been approved by authorities. Attendees are expected to maintain social distance and wear masks when they are not eating or drinking.

Following the news, Studio Babelsberg spokeswoman Bianca Markarewicz said that as per the producers of the movie, the film team shot a "celebration scene". They assured that the hygiene regulations were followed. “The production team consciously put this shoot with its many participants, right at the end of the filming," she said.

Meanwhile, Potsdam city spokesman, responsible for granting permission for parties, said that they weren't informed about any event. "There were ongoing discussions between the health authority and the studios on the topic of infection protection during filming,” he said.

