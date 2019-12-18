Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix 4 to set out on its own path with a whole new trilogy? Find Out

The iconic sci-fi series trilogy was wrapped up with the last film. However, reports now state that there may be enough plots for the makers to come up with a whole new trilogy.

We are still in 2019, but makers of the Matrix franchise movies are already getting fans excited for the fourth installment. While the official announcement for Matrix 4 came a while ago, the latest one may take the level of excitement a notch higher. The iconic sci-fi series trilogy was wrapped up with the last film. However, reports now state that there may be enough plots for the makers to come up with a whole new trilogy. In other words, a second Matrix trilogy.

Matrix 4 will see Keanu Reeves returning to the franchise. However, a Variety report had revealed back in October that Warner Bros. is also searching for a younger actor to essay Neo. This could mean fans would revisit a teenager or a young adult version Neo.

According to a latest report in We Got This Covered, The Matrix 4 is being positioned as the first entry in a second trilogy. And while Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are coming back as Neo and Trinity for the new movie, it’s unclear as of yet if they’d return for the next two as well. The report also revealed that though Neo and Trinity died in the last film Revolutions, it is being reported that the pair had their minds uploaded to the Matrix before their deaths, which is how they’re able to return, as per WGTC. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier about his role, Reeves had asaid he is "absolutely" excited about the movie and it boasts of an "ambitious" script.

