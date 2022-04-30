Keanu Reeves teases first footage of John Wick: Chapter 4 at Lionsgate’s CinemaCon presentation

On Thursday, Lionsgate gave CinemaCon guests a first peek at its upcoming picture slate, with John Wick: Chapter 4 taking centre stage. The studio plans to release the next instalment in the Keanu Reeves series in March of next year, and early footage suggests more over-the-top action and a broader scope.

From the first to the third film in the John Wick trilogy, the action has taken place across around 20 days. Wick, a former assassin, is dragged out of retirement after his dog is murdered and his vehicle is kidnapped by Russian mobsters in the first instalment. This puts in motion a sequence of events that led to a trail of corpses and devastation all the way up to the conclusion of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, which ended the series on a significant cliffhanger.

As per Deadline, during Lionsgate's CinemaCon presentation, the first footage from John Wick: Chapter 4 was released. After the horrific betrayal at the conclusion of John Wick: Chapter 3, Reeves is back in top form as the clever and incredibly deadly titular character, who is now on a mission of vengeance. The clip was billed as "colourful, bloody, and brutal," with plenty of "samurai action," featuring Reeves' first appearance in the series with nunchucks.

Meanwhile, the only thing better than a new John Wick film is one in which he uses new weaponry, and witnessing Reeves knock down some foes with nunchucks is guaranteed to bring the house down. Reeves has fought off his assailants with everything from guns and knives to vehicles, motorbikes, and horses so far, so adding some new (and old) weapons only adds to the excitement for the action-packed series. While the pure action genre has had to give way to the superhero genre in the previous decade, it's great to know that films like John Wick: Chapter 4 are still out there to keep the genre alive.

