Keanu Reeves teases The Matrix 4 return; Says it has a 'wonderful storyline'

Keanu Reeves reveals it was The Matrix 4's script and amazing storyline that made him return to the franchise.

We can't wait for The Matrix 4 and same is the case with Keanu Reeves. The actor played Neo in the science fiction action film along with Carrie-Anne Moss who starred as Trinity. Both the stars will soon be seen reprising their roles in the fourth installment of The Matrix franchise and actor Keanu Reeves has recently teased The Matrix 4's return calling it a beautiful script with a wonderful storyline. Speaking to Empire magazine for its Heroes issue, Keanu Reeves revealed what made him return for the film.

"Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing," he stated. "It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from," Keanu Reeves continued. Talking about the same, Co-star Carrie-Anne Moss disclosed, "I never thought that it would happen. It was never on my radar at all." However, she agreed to Keanu Reeves about the script.

"When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, This is a gift. It was just very exciting," Carrie-Anne Moss added.

The first Matrix movie released back in 1999 and became an instant hit. It called for a sequel titled The Matrix Reloaded followed by the third installment titled The Matrix Revolutions in 2003. Matrix 4 is being directed by Lana Wachowski and is slated for 2021 release.

Also Read: Matrix 4 actor Keanu Reeves' lookalike is stirring a storm on the internet with his viral videos; Watch

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×