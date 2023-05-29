Keanu Reeves turns bass guitarist, performs in band Dogstar’s first public show after over 20 years hiatus

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves recently reunited with his band Dogstar after more than 20 years. He picked up his bass guitar and joined his bandmates as they performed their first public show in over 2 decades at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival.

The John Wick star told The San Francisco Chronicle that the band’s Robert Mailhouse helped him shake off his nerves by sharing some helpful advice. He said that Mailhouse was ‘super positive’ and that he advised him to listen to the music and ‘be present’.

Keanu Reeves on reuniting with his band Dogstar

In a conversation with Billboard, Reeves shared his feelings about reuniting and performing with the indie-rock band. The 58-year-old Canadian actor shared that he missed writing and playing together.

“I missed playing together, I missed writing together, I missed doing shows together. It’s something I’ve always missed. We came to a spot where we weren’t playing anymore, and I missed it … Once we started to play, and it felt good, and really positive and creative, that’s when it was like, ‘Okay, let’s make this happen.'” Keanu Reeves

The Matrix actor’s fans will be excited to know that Dogstar is also working on a new album! Regarding this, Keanu told the publication, “I think all three of us just said, ‘Well, if we’re going to do this, let’s make a record.'”

Watch Keanu Reeves perform with his band Dogstar below

More on Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar

According to Deadline, Dogstar was formed back in 1991 after Keanu Reeves and Robert Mailhouse met at a supermarket and struck up a friendship. While Reeves was the bass guitarist and the backup vocalist, Mailhouse was at the drums and percussion.

The following year, Gregg Miller joined the band as the lead guitarist and vocalist, however, he left in 1995. Bret Domrose joined the band in 1994 and performed as the lead guitarist. However, after Miller left, he took over as the lead vocalist of Dogstar.

