Keanu Reeves on working with Carrie Anne Moss in Matrix: Pleasure to work with her again

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'The Matrix Resurrections', has talked about working with actress Carrie-Ann Moss once again in the film.

Reeves said: "It's so special and such a pleasure to work with Carrie-Anne and really to partner up, to be that kind of single element, but the duality of the characters being this one thing in their love."

"It's such a pleasure to play the connection that Thomas Anderson and Trinity have, and she's an exceptional artiste, a righteous soul. It was a real pleasure to work together again."

Talking about new talent such as Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff coming in, he said: "It was really cool just to be working with artistes who had such an affection and enthusiasm for the project, and then to work with them and to experience all of their extraordinary, talented commitment. It's a real pleasure."

Directed by Lana Wachowski, 'The Matrix Resurrections', is a science fiction action film. It is the sequel to 'The Matrix Revolutions' (2003) and the fourth installment in 'The Matrix' film series.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, and Jada Pinkett Smith reprise their roles from previous films in the series.

What did Reeves think about this new take on this iconic trilogy?

"I thought it was a beautiful script. I thought it was a beautiful love story, and I thought it was very up to date and important medicine for the days that we have."

"As I feel 'The Matrix', 'Reloaded' and 'Revolutions' had a cautionary tale and kind of inspiring messages, I felt like 'Resurrections' was embracing and speaking to where we are today and hopefully will be as inspiring."

