Kebab Shop Owner Prioritises Work Over Taylor Swift; Declines VIP Ticket To Eras Tour London Concert

Taylor Swift has garnered massive stardom, so much so that the Swifties are always up to know the details about her no matter how big or small the news is. The songstress is truly a living legend of this era.

As much as many people would love to attend a concert by her, that too with a VIP ticket, no one would refuse the offer if it is put forth by the singer herself. But it seems that a Kebab shop owner has got his priorities straight as he humbly declined to attend her Eras tour show.

Why did the Kebab shop owner decline the offer to attend Taylor Swift’s concert?

As per The Sun, Ahmed Khan, who owns a kebab shop in London named Kentish Delight told the outlet that he had to turn down this offer as he was “understaffed.”

Khan told the outlet that she initially came to his shop before the pandemic hit as her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn knew the shop and wanted to show it to the singer.

The Kebab shop owner added that it did not feel that Swift was a huge celebrity as she was “very down to earth and spoke to everyone with respect.”

It’s apparent Swift’s love for Kentish delight’s Kebabs stayed still as her management team reached out to Ahmed Khan with the VIP tickets for her show at Wembley Stadium.

It was also reported that the singer’s team ordered 45 kebabs from him on June 21 (Friday) and, “were expected to do the same for the weekend gigs.”

Influenced by the singer, the Kebab shop owner has created a special Taylor Swift Kebab which consists of a chicken doner in pitta with garlic sauce and salad.

Salma Hayek attends the Eras tour concert with her friends

In other news, many celebrities are candidly showing their love for the singer. On June 21, the House Of Gucci actress attended Swift’s concert with Leslie Mann, Nicola Coughlan, and Jonathan Van Ness.

Looking at the film star’s pictures and videos from the post, it is evident that she had a great time while attending the concert with her friends.

Additionally, on June 22, the second night of the tour was filled with many A-List celebrities including Hugh Grant, Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Rachel Zegler who attended the concert.

Prince of Wales, Prince William, and his children Princess Charlotte and Prince George were also in attendance.

