‘Keep A Finger Sort Of In’: Nicole Kidman On How Her Mother Helped Her To Continue In Hollywood

Back when Nicole Kidman gave birth to her first daughter, she had almost given up on her acting career. However, The Eyes Wide Shut actress recently recalled her mother convincing her to stay back in Hollywood.

The time is from 2008 when Kidman had moved to Nashville and welcomed her daughter with country superstar, Keith Urban. Talking to CBS News, the Lion actress recalled that she was almost done with acting and was planning to give her full attention to the family that she had started.

“When I get birth to [Sunday Kidman-Urban], I was like, ‘Well, I think I’m pretty much done now,’” Kidman stated.

The A Family Affair actress then recalled the time when she was living on a farm, and her mother said to her “I wouldn’t give up completely. Keep a finger sort of in it.” However, Nicole Kidman still hesitated and said she was done with her time in movies. To which her mother asked her to listen to her and “keep moving forward”.

The Perfect Couple actress then also mentioned that her mother told her that she was not asking her to continue with “the level you’ve been doing it” but to simply not give up completely.

Following the advice of her mother Nicole Kidman went on to score her third Oscar nomination for her leading role in the 2010 movie Rabbit Hole.

Similarly in the future, Nicole Kidman went on to star in some highly acclaimed movies such as Just Go With It, Hemmingway & Gellhorn, Stoker, and The Railway Man.

Talking to the outlet the Golden Compass actress stated that the wise advice came from a woman and a mother who belonged to a generation that didn’t have as vast opportunities as she did.

Nicole Kidman will be next seen in the A24 thriller movie Babygirl. In the movie that is set to release on Christmas day, the actress will be seen alongside Harris Dickinson.

